IND vs AFG T20 WC: Rohit says putting big total was important for net run rate

Following India's big 66-run win over Afghanistan, which reignited India's slim hopes of reaching the semi-finals, vice-captain Rohit Sharma said it was important to put a big total on the board and win by a big margin.

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 23:55 IST
Image Source : (AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI)

India's KL Rahul, left, and India's Rohit Sharma celebrate scoring runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. 

Following India's big 66-run win over Afghanistan, which reignited India's slim hopes of reaching the semi-finals, vice-captain Rohit Sharma said it was important to put a big total on the board and win by a big margin in T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter on Wednesday.

Sharma himself led the charge with a 47-ball 74 in a 140-run opening stand with KL Rahul (69 off 48) before Rishabh Pant (27* off 13) and Hardik Pandya (35* off 13) took India to 210/2 by the end of 20 overs. Afghanistan could only return a 144/7.

"Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that. Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that's not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total," Rohit said.

Speaking of his batting approach, Sharma said he wanted to get off to a good start and build the platform for a big total while praising Rahul as well.

"The idea was to go after it and get off to a good start, which didn't happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul and that partnership was vital," he said.

