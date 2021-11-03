IND vs AFG Live Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan playing XI, injury update, toss history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohlil.

After India's dismal show against New Zealand's spin web, the headache has turned into a migraine for India as they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The Indian batters need to pull up their socks especially against the Afghan spin attack as their core spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been in lethal form in the ongoing tournament. Besides, the Afghan skipper- Mohammad Nabi also gives tensed nerves with his off-spin.

The deceptive leggie Rashid Khan is in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. In the three innings, Khan has scalped seven wickets and has an economy of 4.74.

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy/Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

Injury Updates

Suryakumar Yadav is likely to return to the Indian side after missing out on the last match due to a back spasm. For Afghanistan, Sharafudin Ashraf was approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad ahead of their match against India. All-rounder Sharafudin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following Asghar's retirement.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.