IND vs AFG live streaming: When and where to watch the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Afghanistan.

Team India are hours away from stepping onto the field again as they gear up to take on their Asian neighbours Afghanistan in their first Super Eight game at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 21. The Men in Blue are high on confidence as they are undefeated in the tournament with three wins in as many games.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's campaign also got off to a blistering start but a 104-run hammering at the hands of West Indies has derailed their progress and Rashid and his men need to get their act together soon.

India are expected to stick to the same playing XI that played during the group stage with Virat Kohli expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma. Virat has a point to prove in the tournament as the star batter has struggled to excel in his new role.

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has thrown his weight behind Virat and he believes that the batting maestro is hungry and is due for a big score.

"He (Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). Couple of dismissals here, doesn't change anything, he is batting really well," Vikram Rathour said after a washout between India and Canada.

"Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on. It's a good space to be as a batsman, I think. Looking forward to some good games and we've watched some good innings from him," he mentioned.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and telecast details

Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match online in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be viewed for free on mobile phones.

Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 20 at 8 PM (IST).