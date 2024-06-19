IND vs AFG, Barbados weather report: Will rain affect the Super 8 clash in T20 World Cup 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Barbados weather shows a forecast of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match on Thursday, June 20

India vs Afghanistan, on paper, might not look like a clash of equals but given how the latter has performed in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it will not be easy for the inaugural champions, who will be in action after a gap of eight days as their final Group A game against Canada was washed out. Afghanistan are coming off a humbling against the West Indies and might have a point to prove while despite the change in conditions and venue from the USA, India will fancy their chances to get past the fellow subcontinent side but the weather might play a spoilsport.

As per Accuweather, there will be a light shower around 9 AM, which is 1.5 hours before the start time of the match. The probability of precipitation is around 51 per cent, which means there might be a consistent shower for a few minutes or even longer than that. However, the probability of precipitation reduces to 15 per cent an hour later, which is the toss time (local time 10 AM). The radar shows the weather to be cloudy till 1 PM even though the probability of rain stays in the range of 10-20 per cent.

It again increases to 49 per cent around 1 PM, which suggests that it could be a stop-start clash with frequent interruptions. However, the radar doesn't quite describe the intensity of rain which means that the result is very much on the cards but a shortened game can't be ruled out. Weather.com, however, shows a much better forecast with the probability of precipitation staying below 15 from 9 AM to 2 PM (6:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST).

So far, only one game has been washed out in the Caribbean in the ongoing T20 World Cup and it was at the venue only when England played Scotland. The fans, players and the teams will hope it's not the case on Thursday in Bridgetown at the Kensington Oval.