  5. IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score: New look India face tough Afghanistan challenge in Mohali
IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score: New look India face tough Afghanistan challenge in Mohali

Rohit Sharma returns after 14 months to captain the Indian cricket team in the first T20I match against Afghanistan at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. Virat Kohli is also back to T20I cricket but misses the opening game of the series due to personal reasons.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 17:46 IST
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score: New look India face tough Afghanistan challenge in Mohali 

Indian cricket team will kick off their last preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on Thursday, January 11. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to T20I action after 14 months but the latter is missing today's game due to personal reasons. 

T20I regulars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad are missing this series due to injuries but the hosts have enough power in their ranks to enter the game as favourites. Afghanistan have never won a T20I game in five encounters against India and are without their captain and star bowler Rashid Khan. 

Live Scorecard 

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 11, 2024 5:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Head-to-Head Record

    Indian cricket team dominates the head-to-head record against Afghanistan in T20Is. India have won four of their five encounters against Afghanistan while the latest encounter in the Asian Games 2023 was abandoned due to rain in Hangzhou. 

  • Jan 11, 2024 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Without Rashid, we will struggle - Ibrahim Zadran

    Without Rashid, we will struggle as his experience is invaluable, but even in his absence, we have got quality spinners in Mujeeb [Ur Rahman], [Mohammad] Nabi, Noor [Ahmad] and Qais [Ahmad] All of them have played a lot of cricket, and we have trust in them.

  • Jan 11, 2024 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Kohli OUT, Jaiswal to open - Rahul Dravid

    As of now, we will be certainly opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. But when you have a squad, you have to have that flexibility to do whatever is required if that is in the best interest of the team and gives us the best chance to succeed. So, nothing is closed. But certainly, we're really happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us, and he gives us a left-right combination as well at the top.

  • Jan 11, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India  T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli (not available for 1st game), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

    Afghanistan T20I Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

  • Jan 11, 2024 5:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Match Details

    Match: 1st T20I 

    Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

    Date & Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM IST

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 HD, JioCinema Website and App

  • Jan 11, 2024 5:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of India's first T20I game against Afghanistan today. Stay tuned for quick and regular live scores, updates here as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to T20I action after 14 months. 

