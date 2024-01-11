IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score: New look India face tough Afghanistan challenge in Mohali 

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Score: New look India face tough Afghanistan challenge in MohaliIndian cricket team will kick off their last preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on Thursday, January 11. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to T20I action after 14 months but the latter is missing today's game due to personal reasons.
T20I regulars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad are missing this series due to injuries but the hosts have enough power in their ranks to enter the game as favourites. Afghanistan have never won a T20I game in five encounters against India and are without their captain and star bowler Rashid Khan.