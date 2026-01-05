IND U19 vs SA U19 Live cricket Score: India make inroads to put South Africa in trouble IND U19 vs SA U19 Live cricket Score: India won the first Youth ODI against South Africa by 25 runs (DLS method). Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be itching to go big in the second game as India look to clinch the series.

New Delhi: India U19 won the first Youth ODI against South Africa U19 at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The young Indian side put up a strong performance in the rain-hit fixture against the Proteas side, with Harvansh Pangalia scoring 93 and RS Ambrish making 65. The bowlers did well to keep the lid before the rain called for an early end to the game. The Indians will now look to clinch the series.