India U19 won the first Youth ODI against South Africa U19 at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The young Indian side put up a strong performance in the rain-hit fixture against the Proteas side, with Harvansh Pangalia scoring 93 and RS Ambrish making 65. The bowlers did well to keep the lid before the rain called for an early end to the game. The Indians will now look to clinch the series.
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live cricket Score: India make inroads to put South Africa in trouble
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live cricket Score: India won the first Youth ODI against South Africa by 25 runs (DLS method). Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be itching to go big in the second game as India look to clinch the series.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Bangladesh government orders indefinite ban on IPL telecast amidst Mustafizur controversy
-
Delhi riots case: Why didn't the SC grant bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam? Here's what court said
-
CM Yogi meets PM Modi, discusses issues related to cabinet expansion, assembly election
-
'Whole of Jammu and Kashmir should be reunited with India': British MP Bob Blackman
Advertisement
Advertisement