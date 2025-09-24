IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi on course for big score in second Youth ODI IND U19 vs AUS U19 live score: India U19 are batting first after losing the toss in the second youth ODI today at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has once again smashed the ball and scored a half-century and is looking good to go big.

Brisbane:

IND U19 vs AUS U19 live score: India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 lock horns today in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The hosts will be looking to level the series after going down in the opening game. India colts chased down the target of 226 runs in just 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand with Abhigyan Kundu smashing an unbeaten 87. The visitors will be keen on sealing the series with a win in the second game.

Toss Update: Australia Under-19 won the toss and opted to bowl

Playing XIs

India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Yash Deshmukh(c), Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom