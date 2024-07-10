IND-C vs SA-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs South Africa WCL match live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS INSTAGRAM India Champions will take on South Africa Champions in their final group stage of the World Championship of Legends

India Champions, after beginning the World Championship of Legends with a couple of back-to-back wins, are suddenly on the brink of missing out on the semi-finals as they face a resurrected South Africa Champions side in their final group stage encounter. South Africa Champions lost their first three matches and despite beating the table-toppers Pakistan, need a huge win on Wednesday, July 10 to be in the running for the semis but they will be confident with the momentum they have.

India's batting hasn't clicked as collectively and confidently as they would have liked in the last couple of games and the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Mann and Suresh Raina will have to take the responsibility being the recently retired players to take their side to good scores. South Africa with their batting might one night before have shown that they won't be easy to deal with and Yuvraj Singh and Co. will be eager to get those two points and the much-needed confidence to go into the semis rather than on the back of three losses given how poor the SA champions' NRR is.

When and where to watch IND vs SA, World Championship of Legends match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends T20 match at County Ground, Northampton will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The matches will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

South Africa: Richard Levi (wk), Neil McKenzie, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas, Rory Kleinveldt, Charl Langeveldt, Vernon Philander, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Snyman, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs