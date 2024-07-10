Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-C vs SA-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs South Africa WCL match live on TV and streaming?

IND-C vs SA-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs South Africa WCL match live on TV and streaming?

India Champions will be aiming to get some glory back following back-to-back losses in the ongoing World Championship of Legends in England. India Champions are on the brink and may still get into the semi-finals but they might not want going into the knockouts on the back of three losses.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2024 14:36 IST
India Champions will take on South Africa Champions in
Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS INSTAGRAM India Champions will take on South Africa Champions in their final group stage of the World Championship of Legends

India Champions, after beginning the World Championship of Legends with a couple of back-to-back wins, are suddenly on the brink of missing out on the semi-finals as they face a resurrected South Africa Champions side in their final group stage encounter. South Africa Champions lost their first three matches and despite beating the table-toppers Pakistan, need a huge win on Wednesday, July 10 to be in the running for the semis but they will be confident with the momentum they have.

India's batting hasn't clicked as collectively and confidently as they would have liked in the last couple of games and the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Mann and Suresh Raina will have to take the responsibility being the recently retired players to take their side to good scores. South Africa with their batting might one night before have shown that they won't be easy to deal with and Yuvraj Singh and Co. will be eager to get those two points and the much-needed confidence to go into the semis rather than on the back of three losses given how poor the SA champions' NRR is.

When and where to watch IND vs SA, World Championship of Legends match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs South Africa, World Championship of Legends T20 match at County Ground, Northampton will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The matches will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Related Stories
Ben Stokes looks to build 'strong squad' capable of regaining Ashes down under

Ben Stokes looks to build 'strong squad' capable of regaining Ashes down under

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV and streaming?

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV and streaming?

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma register massive gains in ICC T20I rankings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma register massive gains in ICC T20I rankings

South Africa: Richard Levi (wk), Neil McKenzie, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas, Rory Kleinveldt, Charl Langeveldt, Vernon Philander, Sarel Erwee, Jacques Snyman, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Makhaya Ntini, Herschelle Gibbs

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement