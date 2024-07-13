IND-C vs PAK-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan WCL final live on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS/INSTAGRAM India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends final.

After 17 pulsating contests, the World Championship of Legends has reached its final frontier and will witness India Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the summit clash on Saturday (July 13). The final will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pakistan Champions were the first to make it to the finale. They defeated West Indies Champions to book a spot in the all-important clash. The skipper of the West Indies Champions, Daren Sammy won the toss and put Pakistan Champions into bat first.

Sammy's decision seemed spot on after his bowlers reduced Pakistan to 10/3 inside the first two overs of the game. However, a 79-run stand between wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal and skipper Younis Khan brought Pakistan back into the contest.

Kamran fell four runs short of his half-century but not before he hit eight boundaries off 31 balls. Younis carried on and scored 65 off 45 balls with the help of six fours and a maximum and didn't let the West Indians stem the flow of runs completely.

The Sammy-led side got rid of Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq cheaply but the pair of Aamer Yamin (40* off 18 balls) and Sohail Tanvir (33 runs off 17 balls) helped Pakistan post 198 runs on the board. In reply, West Indies Champions struggled from ball one to keep the required run rate in check.

Barrin Rayad Emrit, none of the other players managed to break the shackles and it saw West Indies go down by 20 runs. Sohail Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as he picked up a four-for while conceding just 21 runs in four overs.

For India, it was the Yuvraj Singh (59 off 28 balls) show yet again that propelled them into the summit clash. The southpaw turned back the clock and deflated the Aussie bowlers. Robin Uthappa (65 off 35 balls), Irfan Pathan (50 off 19 balls), and Yusuf Pathan (51* off 23 deliveries) also flexed their muscles as India Champions posted a daunting total of 254 runs on the board.

The target turned out to be too much for Australia Champions in the end as they fell short by 86 runs. Tim Paine (40* off 32 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (30 off 13 balls) were the top-scorers for Australia but their knocks couldn't prevent the inevitable.

When will India Champions face Pakistan Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends?

India Champions will play Pakistan Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends on Saturday, 13 July. The match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which venue will host the final of the World Championship of Legends?

The final of the World Championship of Legends will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends final match on TV in India?

The final of the World Championship of Legends between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends final match online in India?

The final of the World Championship of Legends between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.