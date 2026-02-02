IND A vs USA live streaming details: When and where to watch T20 World Cup warm-up fixture in India? The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on February 7. However, before the start of the tournament, teams will be playing in warm-up matches. India A will take on the USA in their first warm-up match. Here is how to watch it live in India.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the warm-up fixtures and the live streaming details for the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches in the build-up to the tournament.

The tournament will kick off on February 7 with three matches lined up on the opening day. Defending champions India will also be in action on the first day against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

However, ahead of the start of the tournament, the ICC has announced the warm-up fixtures for the global showpiece, giving teams some much-needed game time. The board has also announced the live streaming details for the warm-up fixtures.

"The schedule and broadcast information for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches has been confirmed, with a total of 16 games taking place between 2 and 6 February before the tournament's official start on 7 February," the ICC said in a media release.

The tournament will take place across four cities in India and Sri Lanka. Two grounds at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will host the warm-up fixtures, while the remaining games will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In Sri Lanka, the build-up fixtures will be taking place at the SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

Check complete warm-up fixtures for T20 World Cup 2026:

2 February

Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm

Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm

3 February

Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm

Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm

Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm

4 February

Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm

Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm

India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

5 February

Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am

Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm

Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm

New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

6 February

Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm

How to watch?

The ICC announced that the video highlights will be available for all matches across ICC Digital channels.

Additionally, the following matches will show live globally. In some regions, these will be available on the channels of the official ICC licensees (see details below). In all remaining territories, fans will be able to watch for free on ICC.tv.

Live streamed matches (all times local):

2 February

Afghanistan v Scotland - 3pm

USA v India 'A' – 5pm

Canada v Italy – 7pm

3 February

Nepal v UAE – 5pm

4 February

Afghanistan v West Indies – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland – 5pm

India v South Africa – 7pm

5 February

Nepal v Canada – 1pm

New Zealand v USA – 7pm

6 February

Italy v UAE – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia – 5pm

ICC announces live streaming details for the fixtures

Meanwhile, the International body has also announced the streaming details for the warm-up matches region-wise. India A will face the USA and Namibia, while the senior Indian team will take on South Africa in its warm-up fixture.

When and where to watch IND A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match?

India A will play two warm-up matches: one against the USA and the other against Namibia. Both matches will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar, ICC confirmed in its media release.

The India vs South Africa clash will be available for streaming on the Star Sports and the Jio Hotstar, while select matches will be available on the Jio Hotstar. Select matches live on Jio Hotstar: Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India 'A', Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, Namibia v India 'A'

The regional live streaming details are as follows:

Sri Lanka

Select matches live on ThePapare and Dialog Play: Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India 'A', Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, Namibia v India 'A'.

Pakistan

Matches live on Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad and ARY Zapp

Afghanistan

Select matches live on AF Sports: Afghanistan v Scotland, Afghanistan v West Indies

Bangladesh

Matches live on TSM via Rabbithole

North America

Matches live on Willow

Middle East and North Africa

Select matches live on E&: USA v India, Nepal v UAE, Pakistan v Ireland, India v South Africa, New Zealand v USA, Namibia v India A

Other matches available on ICC.tv

UK

Select matches live on Sky Sports: India v South Africa, Afghanistan v Scotland, Pakistan v Ireland

Other matches available on ICC.tv

Sub-Saharan Africa

Afghanistan v Scotland available on ICC.tv

Other matches available on SuperSport

New Zealand

Select matches available on Sky TV NZ: India v South Africa, New Zealand v USA

Other matches available on ICC.tv

Australia, Mainland Europe, Caribbean Islands, South East Asia (including Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong), Afghanistan, Pacific Islands and South America

Matches live on ICC.tv