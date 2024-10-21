IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: India A bowlers begin proceedings against UAE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India A vs UAE.

IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: India A vs UAE Latest Match Updates, Scorecard, Playing XI, Highlights

IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: After defeating Pakistan A, India A face UAE in their second match of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. Runners-up of the last edition, India A will be looking to make it to the semifinals yet again in the four-team group.

UAE are also coming into this match with a win in their first game against Oman. They will be looking to stun the Indian team. Follow for the latest updates on the India A vs UAE game.

Match Scorecard