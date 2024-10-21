Monday, October 21, 2024
     
IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: India A bowlers begin proceedings against UAE

IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: India A will bank on themselves to ease past UAE in their second match of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. The Indian team defeated Pakistan A by seven runs in their first game.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2024 19:15 IST
India A vs UAE.
Image Source : INDIA TV India A vs UAE.

IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: India A vs UAE Latest Match Updates, Scorecard, Playing XI, Highlights

IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live score: After defeating Pakistan A, India A face UAE in their second match of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. Runners-up of the last edition, India A will be looking to make it to the semifinals yet again in the four-team group. 

UAE are also coming into this match with a win in their first game against Oman. They will be looking to stun the Indian team. Follow for the latest updates on the India A vs UAE game.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND-A vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup Latest updates

  • Oct 21, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: Anshul strikes!

    And the speedster strikes in his opening over. After being taken for a four and a six, he gets his man Mayank Kumar out LBW.

  • Oct 21, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: The action is live!!

    And we are live with the India A vs UAE clash in Al Amerat. India A are bowling first. Anshul Kamboj has the new ball in hand. Two slips and here we go.

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:54 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: UAE's Playing XI

    Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed(c), Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India A's Playing XI

    Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Ramandeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vaibhav Arora

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India to bowl first!

    UAE have won the toss and have asked India to bowl first. The Indian A team will be chasing the target this time around after batting first in the opening clash vs Pakistan A

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: Pakistan A win by 74 runs

    Meanwhile, the other two teams of the group - Pakistan A and Oman clashed in the afternoon game. Pakistan have bounced back from their defeat to India A and have registered a 74-run win against Oman.

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: What happened in India's last game?

    The Indian A team got the better of Pakistan A in their opening match by seven runs. Led by strong knocks from Tilak Varma, Prabhsimran, Abhishek Sharma and Nehal Wadhera, India A racked up 183. In the defence, Anshul Kamboj, Rasikh Dar and Nishant Sindhu shared seven wickets to help India win by 7 runs.

  • Oct 21, 2024 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-A vs UAE Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India A look for second win!

    India A began their campaign strong by defeating Pakistan A in their first match of the tournament. They are now up against minnows UAE in their second match and will look for their second win. Stay tuned, toss coming up.

