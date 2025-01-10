ILT20 2025 live streaming: International League T20 games live telecast in India, squads and schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ILT20 2025 live streaming and telecast

ILT20 2025 Live: The 3rd edition of the International League T20 will commence with the blockbuster clash between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals on Saturday, January 11. Nichols Pooran-led MI Emirates clinched their maiden ILT20 title last season and are tipped favourites to emulate the success this edition.

The six-team tournament will last for a month where each team will play other twice in the group stages. MI Emirates are the defending champions after defeating David Warner's Dubai Capitals last season.

When is the ILT20 2025 scheduled?

The ILT20 2025 will begin on Saturday, January 11 and the final will be played on February 9, 2025.

At what time do the ILT20 2025 matches begin?

The ILT20 2025 matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Double-headers will begin at 3:30 PM IST).​

ILT20 2025​ venues

The 3rd edition of the International League T20 will be played at 3 venues - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch the ILT20 2025 live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the ILT20 2025 matches on the ZEE Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the ILT20 2025 games online in India?

The ILT20 2025 matches are available for live streaming on the Fancode application and website.

ILT20 2025 squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (c), Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Gous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Phil Salt (Wildcard), Roston Chase, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Desert Vipers

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Dhruv Parashar, Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Malla, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Sam Curran.

Dubai Capitals

David Warner (c), Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Stone, Adam Rossington, Aryaman Varma, Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shai Hope, Shahrukh Ahmed, Zeeshan Naseer.

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall, Dushan Hemantha, Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Ollie Robinson, Tim David, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran.

MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nosthush Kenjige, Waqar Salamkheil, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Fareed Ahmad, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Thomas Draca, Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah Warriorz

Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Ethan D' Souza, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Rohan Mustafa, Tim Seifert, Traveen Mathew, Virandeep Singh, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

ILT20 2025 Schedule: