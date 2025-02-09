ILT20 2025 Final Live: When and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20 X Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers qualified for their respective second final in the ILT20 and will be eyeing a maiden title

At the halfway stage of the competition, it almost felt like Dubai Capitals may not make it but the reinforcements at the business end and some of the players including Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib finding form in time meant that the Sam Billings-led side won six of their last seven games to be in their second consecutive final in the ILT20. The teams in the Capitals universe (Delhi men and women, Pretoria and Seattle) have fallen at the final hurdle quite a few times in recent years and Billings and Co will hope to become the first one to break it.

Against the Capitals is another side, which fell short in the final in the inaugural edition, the Desert Vipers but with a very different squad this time around. The Vipers will be sweating over the fitness of their skipper Lockie Ferguson, who missed the second qualifier. Ferguson is in doubt for the Pakistan tri-series and even the Champions Trophy. But in Ferguson's absence, Sam Billings led the side well and the Vipers after losing the first qualifier to get through to the final.

With the form they are in, the Capitals will start as favourites but the Vipers can't be ruled out with some of the biggest hitters in the line-up. It should be a cracker of a final.

When and where to watch ILT20 2025 Final live on TV and OTT in India?

The ILT20 2025 final between the Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 9. The ILT20 final will be live on ZEE Cinema, & Pictures, & Flix and other ZEE entertainment channels on TV while the live streaming of the match will be available on the Zee5 app and website. The ILT20 final can also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Adam Rossington, Shai Hope(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sam Billings(c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Dushmantha Chameera, Farhan Khan, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Akif Raja, Khalid Shah, Joe Burns, Brandon McMullen, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zeeshan Naseer, Garuka Sanketh, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, David Warner

Desert Vipers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Max Holden, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran(c), Azam Khan(w), Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Luke Wood, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Kushal Malla, Tanish Suri, Dhruv Parashar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson