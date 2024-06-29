'If India get the job done today...': Michael Vaughan's towering statement ahead of IND vs SA T20 WC final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

India are set to face South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as the two nations hold their breath in anticipation of what lies ahead. The two are meeting the final of an ICC tournament for the first time and are looking for that prestigious title in the format.

The two have bossed the tournament and are the only unbeaten teams in this tournament. Never a team has won a T20 World Cup unbeaten but that jinx would end today. Ahead of the final, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a towering claim for the Indian team.

Vaughan has stated that if India can win the T20 World Cup 2024, this could be the start of a winning spree that they can achieve in the years to come. "I feel if India get the job done today they are going to go on a trophy winning spree .. they have so much quality in and out of this squad .. Its been 10 yrs since they won a trophy and this one could lead to quite a few over the next years," Vaughan said ahead of the India vs South Africa final on X.

Vaughan has been vocal on his social media about the World Cup. He recently blasted on ICC and alleged that the tournament is designed to give an advantage to India. "Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one… but because the whole event is geared towards India, it’s so unfair on others," he wrote on X recently.

He also spoke on the flight delay of Afghanistan for the semifinals. "So Afghanistan qualify for the WC semi winning in St Vincent on Monday night… 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue... utter lack of respect to players I am afraid… #T20WorldCup2024," he wrote.