ICC WC Super League: West Indies miss out on direct entry to 2023 World Cup as Proteas sit at door

ICC WC Super League: Two-time champions West Indies have missed out on getting a direct entry to the 2023 ODI World Cup as South Africa march closer to the final automatic berth. The Proteas defeated Netherlands in the two-match ODI series by 2-0 to collect 20 points in the Super League stage and sit on the provisional 8th spot.

This comes a few days after Sri Lanka missed out on getting their automatic spot on the road to the Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and lost it by 2-0 as one match was abandoned due to rain.

Latest standings in the ICC Super League

As per the latest standings, there is still a fight going for the 8th and final spot in the Super League points table. South Africa currently occupy that spot with 98 points followed by West Indies at 88 and Sri Lanka at 81. Ireland is in 11th with 68 points.

One week before, there was a fight going on in four teams- South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Ireland for the 8th spot in the standings. But now it has narrowed down to only two teams- South Africa and Ireland as West Indies and Sri Lanka will now have to take a long route to try and play the 2023 World Cup.

10 teams including hosts India will play in the 2023 World Cup. Notably, 8 teams will come from the ICC Super League out of which 7 teams have been confirmed. Two more teams apart from these 8 will come from a Qualifier event that will be played in Zimbabwe in June and July 2023. Sri Lanka and West Indies will now have to play the qualifier event if they have to book their places in the World Cup in India.

Ireland are still in the race for direct qualification in the Super League as they have 3 matches left against Bangladesh. They can reach till 98, the same number of points that South Africa have. In this case, the team with more number of wins will get the ticket for direct entry.

