ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch IRE vs SCO on TV, online?

Ireland and Scotland will target a maiden win when they face each other in the seventh ICC Cricket ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club on Wednesday, June 21. In a big blow to their World Cup chances, Ireland suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat in their opening game against 18th-ranked Oman.

In-form Harry Tector and George Dockrell's fifties helped the Irish side to score 281/7 while batting first but Oman created history by chasing the target with 11 balls remaining. Ireland are among the favorites to qualify for Super Six but need a win against Scotland, who are playing their first World Cup Qualifier 2023 game. Ireland have won four of their last five ODI encounters against Scotland and thus will enter this game as clear favorites.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Ireland vs Scotland ODI match?

Ireland vs Scotland 7th ODI match will be played on Wednesday, June 21.

At what time does Ireland vs Scotland match begin?

Ireland vs Scotland 7th ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the Ireland vs Scotland ODI match being played?

Ireland vs Scotland 7th ODI match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Where can you watch IRE vs SCO ODI match on TV in India?

Ireland vs Scotland 7th ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch IRE vs SCO ODI match online in India?

One can watch Ireland vs Scotland 7th ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Peter Moor (wk), Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany

Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

