ICC unveils prize money for WTC Final, winner to take home a huge amount of Rs 30.82 crore The World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa will get underway on June 11 at Lord's in London. ICC has announced that the winner of the clash will take home a massive amount of Rs 30.82 crore.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a massive prize pool for the 2023-25 edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). The third WTC season culminates next month with the grand final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's. ICC has announced a total prize money pool of USD 5.76 million (Rs 49.32 crore).

The winner of the WTC Final will take home a massive amount of Rs 30.82 crore, while the runners-up will get Rs 18.49 crore. Team India, having finished third, will take home Rs 12.33 crore and, for the first time, will not feature in the WTC Final. They finished the runners-up in the first two editions, losing to New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Meanwhile, among nine teams participating in WTC, Pakistan have won the least prize money, after finishing last in the WTC Points table with a PCT of only 27.98. They will take home an amount of Rs 4.11 crore.

To mark the 30-day countdown of the much anticipated WTC Final, ICC also released a promotional video to build up the excitement for the clash, featuring South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Australia talisman Steve Smith and the swashbuckling Travis Head along with former greats Shaun Pollock, Dayle Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar and Ravi Shastri.

After unveiling the massive prize money for the WTC Final, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, "We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket.

"I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now. On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match," he said.

Here's the detailed prize money each team has won in WTC 2023-25