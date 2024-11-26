ICC to meet virtually on November 29 to finalise Champions Trophy's schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan and India fans.

The International Cricket Board will hold a meeting on November 29 to finalise the schedule of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, PTI reported. The final schedule for the 50-over tournament, set to begin in February next year, has not been announced till now due to the ongoing disagreement between the BCCI and the PCB over the former's venues for the tournament.

The Indian Board had informed the ICC of its unwillingness to send the cricket team to Pakistan for the tournament. This reluctance has caused a delay in the announcement of the schedule for the Champions Trophy. The International body will now hold a virtual meeting two days ahead of Jay Shah taking over as the ICC chairman on December 1.

"The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule," an ICC spokesperson said as quoted by PTI on Tuesday.

The Indian Board wants the tournament to go ahead in a hybrid model with India's matches in some other countries apart from Pakistan. The PCB is said to be stronger in its stance this time around than it was for the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan was the lone host for the 50-over Asia Cup last year but due to India's travel reluctance, the tournament was held in a hybrid model with India's matches in Sri Lanka.

The same report, however, does not mention whether the officials from the BCCI or the PCB will be part of the meeting.

Reports had surfaced earlier too that the PCB officials will have a meeting with its ICC and BCCI counterparts to resolve the Champions Trophy imbroglio. However, PTI reported that the PCB has denied receiving any such information from the ICC.

"We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC," a PCB source had told PTI a couple of days ago on a reported meeting with the ICC and the BCCI officials.