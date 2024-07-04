ICC reveals Men's and Women's Player of the Month for June 2024 nominees

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/BCCI/X Smriti Mandhana and Jasprit Bumrah are among ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month for June 2024 nominees

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 stars featured in the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2024 award nominees list announced on Thursday, July 4. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma featured among three nominees for the prestigious men's award while the star batter Smriti Mandhana headlines the nominees for the women's award.

Rohit Sharma finished as the second-highest top run-scorer in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. Rohit scored 257 runs in eight innings with the joint-highest three fifties to play a crucial role in team India's historic triumph in Barbados on June 29.

Jasprit Bumrah also made a big impact by scalping 15 wickets to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 Player of the Tournament award. Afghanistan's young wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the last nominee for the men's monthly ICC award after finishing the T20 World Cup 2024 as the top run-scorer with 281 runs.

In women's international cricket in June 2024, top-ranked Indian batter Smriti Mandhana dominated the ODI series against South Africa by smashing two centuries and one big fifty. The star Indian cricketer scored 343 runs in just three ODI innings and is the favourite to clinch the Player of the Month award ahead of England's Maia Bouchier and Sri Lankan youngster Vishmi Gunaratne.

Bouchier scored a brilliant fifty in the first ODI against New Zealand women and then celebrated her maiden international hundred in the second game. Vishmi, the 18-year-old batter, scored 134 runs in three ODI innings against West Indies to claim the Player of the Series award and has been nominated for the ICC's monthly award for the first time in her short career. Vishmi also added 61 runs in the T20Is against West Indies women to round up 195 runs in June 2024.