ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah equals R Ashwin's India record, extends his reign as the top Test bowler

Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah stayed at the top of the ICC bowling rankings in Tests as he registered a 9-wicket haul at the Gabba

India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive run not just on the field but off it as well, as a result of his exploits in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah attained his career-best rating points as per the latest ICC rankings in Test cricket as the Indian spearhead extended his reign at the top with 904 points. 904 also happens to be the best rating points achieved by an Indian bowler as Bumrah equalled R Ashwin's tally.

Ashwin, who finished his international career as the fifth-ranked Test bowler in the world had achieved 904 points during the 2016 home Test season. The senior offie called it off at 789 rating points. Bumrah, who registered a nine-wicket haul in the rain-marred Gabba Test is yet to achieve a 10-wicket match haul in his Test career but having taken 21 wickets already in the ongoing Australia series, the striker bowler seems to be at the peak of his powers.

The only bowlers, who can challenge Bumrah at the top of the league are Kagiso Rabada, who is currently breathing down his neck in second place with 856 points (best of 902) and Pat Cummins at fourth (best of 914).

Among other changes for bowlers, India's Ravindra Jadeja slipped to 10th position, dropping four places after a wicketless outing in Brisbane last week. On the batters' list, there were quite a few changes as Travis Head moved up by one spot to No 4 after another big score in the series, a second consecutive century.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal slid down by one spot to No 5 and Rishabh Pant, who is not having the best of the times in the series, went out of the top 10 with Steve Smith acquiring the 10th spot after his return to form with a ton at the Gabba.

Among Indians, KL Rahul rose by 10 places to 40th position and Ravindra Jadeja to 42nd, being up by nine spots after their rescue act during India's flailing innings at the Gabba. The fourth Test match of the series, the Boxing Day clash kicks off on Thursday, December 26.