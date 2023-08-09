ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill threatens Pakistani batters' position, Kuldeep Yadav back in top 10

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson during the 2nd ODI against WI

Indian cricket team secured a 2-1 series win against West Indies in ODIs but it was not a convincing performance from the Men in Blue against the team which is not participating in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Ishan Kishan shone with three consecutive fifties to help India avoid an embarrassing series loss but the majority of the star players struggled to perform.

Ishan scored 184 runs in three innings and achieved career-high ratings in the updated ICC ODI Batters rankings on Wednesday, August 9. He jumped nine places in the chart from 45th to 36th position to become India's fifth-ranked batter in the 50-over game.

Shubman Gill also soared in the ICC ODI batter's chart as he achieved the career-high ratings of 743 and entered the top five batter's list. He surpassed Ireland's Harry Tector and Australian veteran David Warner to remain India's highest-ranked batter in ODIs.

Gill has struggled to show consistency with a bat after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023. He topped the scoring chart in the last IPL but has managed to score just one fifty in his last 11 overall innings in international cricket. However, he smashed a crucial fifty to guide India to a dominant win in the last ODI against West Indies and that helped him boost the ICC rankings.

The 23-year-old right-handed batter is now only two ratings behind Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq and 12 behind Fakhar Zaman. South Africa's experienced batter Rassie van der Dussen remains in the second position with 777 ratings while Pakistani skipper Babar Azam continues to dominate the top position with 886 ratings.

In bowling, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to the top-ten rankings as he jumped four places to the 10th position in the ICC ODI bowler's chart. Kuldeep picked up seven wickets in three ODI innings against West Indies. Pacer Mohammed Siraj is the only other Indian bowler in the top-ten chart who remain in the fourth position despite missing the ODI series against West Indies.

