BCCI raises Asia Cup trophy issue in ICC meeting, panel to be formed if needed India are yet to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy despite having won the tournament more than a month back. As per a recent report, the BCCI has raised the Asia Cup trophy issue in the ICC meeting. Check the latest development here.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised the issue of the Asia Cup trophy in the quarterly meeting at the International Cricket Council, Cricbuzz reported. As per the latest development, an informal discussion was held at the ICC meeting in Dubai, which was also attended by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

The Asia Cup trophy issue came up for discussion. The report added that the ICC may form a panel if needed to address the issue. The meeting was held in a friendly manner rather than in acrimony. There is unanimity that the issue may be resolved at the earliest.

India are yet to receive their Asia Cup trophy despite having won the championship by beating Pakistan in the final well more than a month back. The Men in Blue had denied taking the silverware from the ACC and PCB chief Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. An official had carried the trophy away, and it is believed that the silverware is at the ACC office in the UAE.

Earlier, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had stated that the BCCI would take the issue to the ICC. "We have approached ACC, and we have sent a letter 10 days ago. There is no positive response. We are maintaining the same stand. Therefore, we will raise the issue at the ICC meeting, which begins on November 4 in Dubai. The trophy will come, and that is for certain, because this trophy has been won by India hands down. Only the timeline has to be fixed," Saikia had told ANI.

"If we had to take it from him, then we would have taken it on that day of the final. Our stance is evident: we are not accepting it from that gentleman. So, there is no change of stand on the part of BCCI. We are not accepting the trophy from the ACC Chairman, who is the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Therefore, it has to come but not from his hands," he added.