ICC bans Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a one-year ban to Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for a breach of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code on Wednesday, October 2.

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner has been banned for a year, including a six-month suspension after he admitted to ICC's corruption charges against him. The ICC also did not reveal the particular incident to ban the player but confirmed that it occurred in international matches and the Lanka Premier League.

