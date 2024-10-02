Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC bans Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

ICC bans Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

"The charges relate to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), acted in accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code," the ICC statement said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 20:36 IST
Praveen Jayawickrama
Image Source : ICC/X Praveen Jayawickrama during his debut match in 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a one-year ban to Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama for a breach of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code on Wednesday, October 2. 

The 26-year-old left-arm spinner has been banned for a year, including a six-month suspension after he admitted to ICC's corruption charges against him. The ICC also did not reveal the particular incident to ban the player but confirmed that it occurred in international matches and the Lanka Premier League. 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement