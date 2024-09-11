ICC announces ticket prices for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Burj Khalifa lit up as UAE prepares for tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, ICC Australia look to defend their Women's World Cup title.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the ticket prices for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. UAE is gearing up to host the global showpiece event from October 3 onwards as the best teams from around the world look to fight for the glory.

The ICC has revealed that the ticket prices for the tournament will start from five dirhams onwards (Rs. 114.33). Additionally, those under the age of 18 will be getting free entry to watch the matches. This will be the first women's global event in the region.

"One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and under 18s will go free," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said.

"We will also be working with the ECB and the Dubai Sports Council on the legacy of the event. We will be holding criio festivals to give more than 500 girls the chance to get involved in the game and have a fun first experience of cricket," Allardice added.

The International body's chief also thanked the Emirates Board for hosting the tournament after it was moved from Bangladesh to UAE. "I would like to thank the ECB and our friends at the Dubai Sports Council as well as the teams at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their extraordinary efforts," added Allardice.

Meanwhile, the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up for a special lighting show. The ICC has released a video of the laser show at Burj Khalifa.

The World Cup will see 10 teams battling it out for the top prize. The teams are split into two groups of five each. Defending champions Australia are put in Group A with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Group B features 2023 finalists South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.