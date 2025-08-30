'I have learnt how to enjoy the boring time after speaking to Siraj': Arshdeep Singh on eluding Test cap Arshdeep Singh has been an integral part of India's T20I teams; however, a Test cap has remained elusive for the left-arm seamer. Arshdeep Singh spoke of the advice he received from fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj in surviving a 'boring' phase of his career.

Arshdeep Singh's T20 credentials have not been transferred to the Test level, as he has had to wait for his red-ball debut. Arshdeep, who is one of the key bowlers in the white-ball setup, had earned his maiden Test call-up for the tour of England but did not get a chance to feature in the series.

Having waited for the first three Tests, Arshdeep was ruled out for the fourth and fifth due to a left thumb injury when he was in contention for a spot. He is now playing for the North Zone in the First-class Duleep Trophy and opened up on his interaction with Mohammed Sirajh on how to enjoy the boring time.

"Mentally in the last two months, I have learnt how to enjoy the boring time. In Test cricket or red-ball matches, there is a time when the work gets boring. Like the session after lunch, the ball doesn't do anything how can you enjoy that?," Arshdeep said on the sidelines of the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

Arshdeep revealed what Siraj told him of doing in the boring times. "I spoke to Siraj, he told me that when nothing is happening, how you enjoy that phase will tell you how successful you can be in red-ball cricket. He gave me this small tip and I really liked it.

"The same thing happened here. They (East Zone) were just down four wickets and the ball wasn't doing anything. So, that was the main motive how to enjoy each other's company. That's how the results came," he added.

"This game, I felt really good. The last couple of months I was with the (Indian) team, trained a lot, bowled a lot and worked a lot with the S&C (strength and conditioning). Here, I bowled a decent long spell, 17 overs.

It is coming out well and the body felt well," he detailed.

With the Asia Cup coming ahead and Arshdeep set to be a key part of the tournament, the pacer revealed how he is looking at the Duleep Trophy key for the continental event's preparations. "I don't know how many thousands of balls I bowled in practice. There was no lack of bowling. At the end of the day, white or red ball, you just play.

"At the end of the day, you just have to play cricket and you have to enjoy it. I got a chance to play here and will next play with a white ball (Asia Cup). The aim is to have a lot of overs under the belt," he noted.