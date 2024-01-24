'I don't sit in the visa office': Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment on Shoaib Bashir's delay in arrival

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his quirky responses in the press conferences and yet again, he was at his best responding to a weird question from the journalist ahead of the first Test between against England in Hyderabad. It was related to the delay in the visa approval for young spinner Shoaib Bashir who got stuck in Abu Dhabi where England had a training camp before embarking on the India tour.

Perhaps, Bashir has now reached the United Kingdom reportedly and will be flying to India once his visa is approved officially. Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he sheepishly smiled when he was asked about Bashir's arrival delay in the country. However, he also felt for the youngster as he has been picked for the first time in the national side and is having issues to join the team even as he is already ruled out of opening Test too. Interestingly, the journalist had also asked Rohit about the details related to visa approval and responding to that, the India skipper hilariously stated that he doesn't sit in the visa office to give more details on the matter.

"I feel for him (Bashir). We would've felt bad if one of our players wouldn't got England's visa. I feel the same for him. But unfortunately, I don't sit in the visa office to give you more details but I hope he makes it here soon," Rohit said.

England captain Ben Stokes had also expressed his frustration at Shoaib Bashir not getting the visa in time despite the fact that the squad was announced more than a month ago. "We announced that squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him," Stokes said.