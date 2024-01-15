'I can't be focusing on...': Shreyas Iyer on missing out on Indian T20 squad for Afghanistan series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer played the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra after being ignored for the Afghanistan T20 series

The problem of plenty is a healthy problem to have for any team. The competition for spots in a side only makes the selectors' job difficult and that's what happened when they had to select the side for the three-match T20 series between India and Afghanistan. While the senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul missed out. Iyer couldn't find a place in the side as confirmed by head coach Rahul Dravid due to a lack of slots, however, the 29-year-old is not thinking about the T20Is currently.

Iyer, who was coming off playing Test matches in South Africa utilised the time to get some time in red-ball cricket in Ranji Trophy ahead of the England series and after playing a run-a-ball 48, he was quite content with where he's at without bothering much about the omission in T20Is.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Iyer said, "See, right now I'm being in the present. I've finished the match which I was asked to play, I came, and I executed, so I'm happy with what I'm doing. Something that is not in my control, I can't be focusing on that. Coming here and winning the match was my focus and that's what we did today.

"It's important to take one match at a time, not think about five-match Test series. The team is only for the first two games. The motto would be to perform in the first two games and then look forward to the rest of the games," Iyer said.

Mumbai beat Andhra by 10 wickets to stay unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy so far with two wins in as many matches. Mumbai will next travel to Trivandrum to play Kerala in an away match and will hope to keep the winning run going. On the other hand, Iyer will be fighting for his spot given that KL Rahul is set to play as a specialist batter alongside a wicketkeeper in KS Bharat or a potential debutant Dhruv Jurel.