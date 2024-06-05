'I am sure India wants revenge...': Australia's World Cup hero eager for another final in T20 WC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins

India and Australia are yet to get their campaign underway in the ongoing T20 World Cup. But several experts have already backed them to face-off in the final. In fact, both teams are expected to be locking horns in the Super 8 round as they are slotted in the same group according to the seedings. Will they make it to the final of the mega event? Well, it remains to be seen but Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head is eager to face India again.

The left-hander scored centuries in World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals last year against India and was also named player of the match in both encounters. He is aware of the fact that India would want to take a revenge against him at some point in the near future ands hopes that the two teams meet in yet another final later this month.

"It would be nice. It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what's happened in the last two finals. So, I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point. There would be good theater around it if that were the case. Let's hope that we're in it, and let's hope you're in it, and we'll see what happens," Head said while speaking to the Times of India.

Head also praised India skipper Rohit Sharma for being a brilliant leader and reckons the latter doesn't have anything to worry going into the mega event. "I don't think Rohit has too much to worry about. He's been an exceptional leader for a period of time and is an exceptional player as well. So, I don't think there's any issue from that side of things," Head added.

Meanwhile, India are set to start their T20 World Cup campaign today against Ireland while Australia will be facing Oman on June 6 (6 AM IST).