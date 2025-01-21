HUR vs SIX, BBL Qualifier Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Sydney Sixers in the qualifier of the 14th edition of the BBL

Usually languishing in the bottom half of the pile, the Hobart Hurricanes with the help of some of the star players striking form at the right time and some terrific recruitment in the off-season pulled off a smashing season in the Big Bash League 2024-25, that has seen them not only top the table but also in touching distance of a third final. The Hurricanes might have lost their final league stage match against the Melbourne Stars, who zoomed into the knockouts themselves, but still have a team to go all the way in the competition.

Against them are the three-time champions and seven-time finalists, Sydney Sixers. Sixers are without a couple of their key players James Vince (ILT20) and Steve Smith (Australia's tour of Sri Lanka) and only have one overseas import at their disposal but have several members in the squad, who have played such pressure games many times and would fancy their chances against the Hurricanes, whose momentum got fizzled out just before the knockouts stage.

The middle-order of Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David and Matthew Wade has been the engine room for the Hurricanes this season. David in particular has been the Goliath, ripping apart bowling attacks into submission and his superb form will be key for the Men in Purple yet again to get through to the final in the first attempt.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Qualifier, HUR vs SIX

Mitch Owen, Ben McDermott (vc), Tim David (c), Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ben Dwarshuis, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques, Jafer Chouhan, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Wade

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(w), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti