  5. IND vs NED: Hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul boost India to record-laden total in Bengaluru

IND vs NED: Hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul boost India to record-laden total in Bengaluru

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 128* runs off 94 balls and KL Rahul smashed a record-breaking hundred to help India score 410 runs in 50 overs while batting first against Netherlands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2023 18:50 IST
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul vs Netherlands in World Cup 2023
Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul vs Netherlands in World Cup 2023

India are closing on making it nine in nine at World Cup 2023 as they scored a mammoth total against Netherlands in the last group-stage match on Sunday, November 12. India's top three batters scored fifty each and then Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registered quick hundreds to boost India to 410 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KL Rahul smashed the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup history in just 62 balls to steal the limelight while Shreyas Iyer recorded his highest ODI score. Two hundreds and three fifties boosted India to their second-highest total in World Cup history, missing the record of 413 runs by a margin of three runs. 

India's highest totals in World Cup history

  1. 413/5 vs Bernula in 2007 
  2. 410/4 vs Netherlands in 2023
  3. 373/6 vs Sri Lanka in 1999
  4. 370/4 vs Bangladesh in 2011
  5. 357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Shreyas top-scored with 128* runs off 94 balls and Rahul added 102 runs off just 64 balls. The duo added 208 runs for the fourth wicket, the highest partnership by an Indian pair for the 4th wicket or below in World Cup history.

Highest partnerships for 4th wicket or below by Indian pair in World Cup history

  1. 208 - Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul vs Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2023
  2. 196* - MS Dhoni & SK Raina vs Zimbabwe, Auckland, 2015
  3. 165 - V Kohli & KL Rahul vs Australia, Chennai, 2023*
  4. 142 - VG Kambli & NS Sidhu vs Zimbabwe, Kanpur, 1996
  5. 141 - A Jadeja & RR Singh vs Australia, The Oval, 1999

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

