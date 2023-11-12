IND vs NED: Hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul boost India to record-laden total in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul vs Netherlands in World Cup 2023

India are closing on making it nine in nine at World Cup 2023 as they scored a mammoth total against Netherlands in the last group-stage match on Sunday, November 12. India's top three batters scored fifty each and then Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul registered quick hundreds to boost India to 410 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KL Rahul smashed the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup history in just 62 balls to steal the limelight while Shreyas Iyer recorded his highest ODI score. Two hundreds and three fifties boosted India to their second-highest total in World Cup history, missing the record of 413 runs by a margin of three runs.

India's highest totals in World Cup history

413/5 vs Bernula in 2007 410/4 vs Netherlands in 2023 373/6 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 370/4 vs Bangladesh in 2011 357/8 vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Shreyas top-scored with 128* runs off 94 balls and Rahul added 102 runs off just 64 balls. The duo added 208 runs for the fourth wicket, the highest partnership by an Indian pair for the 4th wicket or below in World Cup history.

Highest partnerships for 4th wicket or below by Indian pair in World Cup history

208 - Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul vs Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2023 196* - MS Dhoni & SK Raina vs Zimbabwe, Auckland, 2015 165 - V Kohli & KL Rahul vs Australia, Chennai, 2023* 142 - VG Kambli & NS Sidhu vs Zimbabwe, Kanpur, 1996 141 - A Jadeja & RR Singh vs Australia, The Oval, 1999

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

