'Humko pata hai humne kya nahi jeeta hai': Rohit Sharma's blunt take on India not winning ICC titles

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in their second World Test championship final against Australia at The Oval in England. The Indian Cricket team is aiming to bag the Test glory home and become the World Test champions in their second attempt. The Men in Blue, who will be up against Pat Cummins' Australia, is currently facing a drought of ICC World titles.

India have not won an ICC title since their Champions Trophy win in 2013. They have fallen short on numerous occasions since then and as India gear up for another title clash, questions regarding India's drought of ICC title are taking rife. India's captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the much-debated topic ahead of the WTC final in a press conference on June 6.

The Indian skipper was asked that as India have not won any ICC title for 10 years, is this thing adding pressure and playing to the minds of Indians going into this challenge? Sharma was quick to respond that the team knows what they have won and what not and there is no point about keep thinking about those things. Rohit said, "Dekhiye hume pata hai humne kya jeeta hai or kya nahi. Baar baar uss cheez ke baare me sochne ka matlab nahi hai. (We know what we have won and what we have lost. No point in thinking about it repeatedly).

He then added that the team was asked the same question last year when they played the T20 World Cup in Australia. "Last year jab hum Australia me the T20 World Cup ke waqt, vo sawal tab bhi kiya gaya tha. Or maine yehi jawab diya tha ki players ko pata hai ki India ne kab jeeta hai or kab nahi jeeta hai. I don't think uske baare me baar baar sochna jayaz hai (During the T20 World Cup also I was asked the same question. I had then also said that the players know what India has won and whatnot. It's not good thinking about it)," Sharma added.

'I want to win championships' - Sharma

The 36-year-old Sharma also highlighted his desire to win ICC titles. "Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

"And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kind of stuff. As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win championships. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job," he added.

