How many runs does Joe Root need to break Shubman Gill's record for most international runs in 2025? England’s Joe Root is just 166 runs away from surpassing Shubman Gill to become the leading international run-scorer of 2025. Root has scored 1,598 runs so far and could reach the milestone in the Boxing Day Ashes Test, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne:

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has enjoyed an outstanding 2025, delivering consistent performances across formats and leading by example. The 26-year-old has scored 1,764 runs from 35 international matches this calendar year, maintaining a solid average of 49. His tally includes seven centuries, underlining his ability to convert starts into match-defining innings. As a result, Gill currently stands as the highest run-scorer across all formats in 2025.

Close behind him is England’s Joe Root, who remains a major contender for the top spot. Root has accumulated 1,598 runs from 24 matches this year and now requires just 166 runs to overtake Gill. The upcoming Boxing Day Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground offers him a chance to achieve the feat. Although Root’s red-ball record in Australia has been mixed, he has repeatedly shown the ability to rise to the occasion, including a memorable century against Australia in the Day-Night Test at the Gabba earlier in the series.

Most international runs in 2025

Player Runs Shubman Gill 1764 Shai Hope 1760 Joe Root 1598 Brian Bennett 1585 Agha Salman 1569

England, however, find themselves in a challenging position, having fallen 3–0 behind in the Ashes. Root will be eager to make a telling contribution as the Three Lions attempt to avoid a series sweep and secure their first Test victory in Australia in 14 years. England arrived with hopes of reclaiming the urn, but their campaign has been disappointing, with Australia dominating proceedings. With little margin for error left, the responsibility now rests heavily on experienced players such as Root and captain Ben Stokes to lead from the front and help England put up a stronger fight in the remaining matches.

What’s up with Gill?

Gill, on the other hand, has been dropped from India’s T20I squad. Even though he has contributed significantly in the other two formats, the Punjab batter failed to get going in the shortest format of the game. In the recently concluded series against South Africa, Gill struggled to make the most of the opportunity and was replaced by Ishan Kishan for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.