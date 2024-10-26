How can India qualify for WTC final after losing to New Zealand in 2nd Test in Pune?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

India's invincible run at home came to a heartbreaking end as the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a series loss to New Zealand in the ongoing three-match Test series. After going down in the opening game in Bengaluru by eight wickets, the Men in Blue lost the second match in Pune by 113 runs.

With this, India have lost a home Test series for the first time since going down to England 2-1 in 2012. The Kiwis have not only bagged the series 2-0 with a game to go but have also dented India's chances of reaching in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India, the table-toppers in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, have been docked PCT after the loss. The Men in Blue had a PCT of 68.06 in 12 matches before the second Test. But following the loss, the two-time finalists' PCT has gone down to 62.82. They still hold the top spot, but that is only by a small margin, as Australia is right behind them with a PCT of 62.50.

Have a look at the updated points table after India's loss to New Zealand in 2nd Test

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 13 8 4 1 98 62.82 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.55 4. New Zealand 10 5 5 0 60 50.00 5. South Africa 7 3 3 1 40 47.62 6. England 19 9 9 0 93 40.78 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.56 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

India still in contention but chances slipping down

India are still in contention to qualify for the final despite losing the second Test to New Zealand. They have six more matches to go - one against New Zealand and five against Australia away from home. If India win four of the six matches and draw one, their PCT will stand at 65.79, which would be good enough to make their way into the third WTC final.