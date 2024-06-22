How can England qualify for T20 World Cup semifinal after West Indies' huge win over USA?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team.

Defending champions England suffered their second loss in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as they were edged past by a spirited South African attack at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday.

The English Lions were leading Group 2 after their win over West Indies but were pushed back on the second after their loss to South Africa. Notably, they have been pushed further down in the points table after West Indies' huge win over USA on June 22 (as per IST).

Are England favourites to reach into the semis?

In short, yes they are despite their two losses in the tournament. Also, South Africa are facing a real threat of getting knocked out despite being unbeaten in the tournament so far. Here's a look at the Group 2 points table.

England will face the USA in their last match of the Super Eight stage on June 23 at 8 PM IST at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. South Africa and West Indies will face each other in the last clash of this group later on June 24 at 6 AM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England need to win their last match or else they will have trouble going into the semis. If they win, they will get on four points, equal to where South Africa are and above West Indies, who have two points.

If the Windies win their game against the Proteas, all three teams will have the same four points and then NRR will come into play. West Indies will qualify if they beat South Africa by any margin. For England to qualify, the margin of results of the West Indies vs South Africa and England vs USA should be 10 runs.

Even if the Windies beat the Proteas by any margin and England win their last one by 10 or more runs, the defending champions will sail through as they will go past South Africa's NRR.