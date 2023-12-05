'High time the world starts...': Mohammad Kaif praises Shreyas Iyer's 'phenomenal run'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer.

Former Indian star batter Mohammad Kaif has heaped praise on cricketer Shreyas Iyer for his phenomenal run in recent times. Iyer, who made a return to International cricket at the Asia Cup 2023, has been in some form and has played some notable knocks.

Iyer returned from a back injury layoff at the Asia Cup. He was part of India's World Cup 2023 campaign and also featured in T20Is against Australia. Looking at Iyer's progress, former Indian cricketer Kaif hailed Iyer and asked the critics to talk about his strengths. "Shreyas Iyer has had a phenomenal run recently and it should be appreciated. High time the world starts talking about his strengths and not keep pointing to his weakness," Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bishnoi praised Iyer's return

Iyer was part of India's World Cup campaign, where he batted at the crucial fourth spot. He was not part of the Australia T20Is in its entirety and was available in the last two T20Is of the five-match series. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi stated that Iyer's return would have a big impact on the Australia series. "It will make a big impact in our batting lineup. He brings a lot of reputation in T20 cricket and has been in good form in the World Cup. As a senior player his experience will also help us," Bishnoi said before the 4th T20I between India and Australia.

Since his return, the 28-year-old has scored three centuries and three half-centuries in ODI cricket. He smoked a century in the semifinal of the World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored a fifty in the 5th T20I of the IND vs AUS T20I series. He was not in his element in the 4th T20I but then played an anchor knock in the final game when he made 53 from 37 balls.

