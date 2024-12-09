'He's a good character' - Australia bowler praises Mohammed Siraj despite confrontation with Travis Head

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has become the top of discussion in Australian cricket ever since he gave a fiery send-off to Travis Head after dismissing him. The duo was engaged in a heated altercation as well during the Test match with Siraj being 20% fined of his match fees by the ICC and both of them have been handed a demerit point as well. Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, Australia pacer and Head's teammate Josh Hazlewood has praised Siraj calling him a 'good character'.

Notably, Siraj and Hazlewood both have been teammates before at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He recalled the time spent with the Indian pacer during the cash-rich league and called his actions during the pink-ball Test to the cricketer being passionate about the game.

"He's just a good character and it's good to see sometimes. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He's probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He's another one who's a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. He has bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years," he said. However, Siraj is no more with RCB and will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 as the franchise splurged Rs 12.25 crore for him at the auction.

Siraj was also booed by the Adelaide crowd after his tempers flared with Head. Before that incident, the Indian cricketer was also in the thick of things when he threw the ball at Marnus Labuschagne after the batting moved away from facing a delivery. A man holding a tower of beer cups appeared in Labuschagne's line of sight just when Siraj was about to complete his run-up. He was frustrated with the batter pulling out at the last moment and in reaction, ended up throwing the ball at him.