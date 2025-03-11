Hayley Matthews moves past Sophie Ecclestone to become WPL’s all-time leading wicket taker Star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews took her 37th wicket in the WPL, and became the highest wicket taker in the tournament, overtaking Sophie Ecclestone's tally.

Mumbai Indians women’s Hayley Matthews scripted history in the ongoing edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025. It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 20 of the WPL 2025, and the game saw RCB coming in to bat first.

As Mumbai Indians came out to bowl, it was the performance of Hayley Matthews that grabbed attention. Matthews, bowling a complete spell of four overs, conceded 37 runs and took two brilliant wickets as well. She dismissed Sabbhineni Meghana and the in-form Richa Ghosh as RCB posted a total of 199 runs in the first innings.

It is worth noting that Matthews’ two-wicket spell saw the star all-rounder become the highest wicket taker in WPL history. Notably, this was Matthews’ 37th WPL wicket, and she overtook Sophie Ecclestone on the list to now sit in no. 1.

Speaking of the game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the clash saw RCB open their innings with Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana coming out to bat. Both batters scored 53 and 26 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Ellyse Perry amassed 49* runs in 39 deliveries, alongside Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham, who scored 36 and 31* runs, respectively. In the first innings, RCB posted a total of 199 runs.

As for Mumbai Indians, Hayley Matthews was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to her name. Amelia Kerr took one wicket as well. Despite being eliminated from the tournament, Bengaluru managed to put in a good showing in the clash against Mumbai Indians. As for MI, the side already qualified for the knockout stages of the WPL 2025 but now face RCB for a shot at the top spot in the standings.

Highest wicket takers in WPL:

Hayley Matthews: 37 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone: 36 wickets

Amelia Kerr: 36 wickets

Jess Jonassen: 31 wickets

Shikha Pandey 30 wickets