'Having the best times of our lives': Pat Cummins on ending Australia's BGT drought

It took only three days of play for Australia to win the fifth Test match against India and to clinch the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Sunday. A win also secured Pat Cummins' side a spot in the World Test Championship final, ending India's dream of making a hat-trick of final appearances.

Captain Pat Cummins, led by example, dismissed Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja to deny India posting a big total on Day 3. Cummins clinched 5 wickets across two innings in the Sydney Test and walked away with 25 wickets and 159 runs.

His contribution played a huge role in Australia's dominance in the five-match series. After the Sydney game, Cummins did very little to hide his emotions as he talked about winning the BGT for the first time since 2015.

"It is one that a few of us didn't have. The boys have had their eye on it and it has lived up to the hype," Pat Cummins said during the post-match presentation. "We were just clear with the plans. [Plans in the morning] Wanted to minimise the runs. We knew it was going to be a tricky wicket. The batters had a good method. Ultimately it worked out.

"Immensely proud. We have spent a lot of time as a group. Perth was not as bad as it seems. We have had a lot of fun along the way. Some success along the way is always nice. It has been such a special group. We feel so privileged to have achieved what we have. Really proud. We are also having the best times of our lives. It is always nice."

Australia won the 2023 WTC final and the 2023 World Cup under his leadership and now another huge success made him one of the greatest captains of this generation. He credited debutant Sydney Beau Webster for making an immediate impact ad also showered praise on the home crowd for supporting them in strength throughout the 45-day Test series.

"Three debutants this series and all came in and contributed," Cummins added. "Beau today was fantastic. Pretty happy with how I played throughout the series. [On Head and Smith] Some key moments some of our mainstays really stood up. in those key moments, these people have turned up. It will go down as one of my favourite series. The fans have made this series. MCG was great, and three sellouts in Sydney. It is such a special day in the calendar. It is something I grew up with. We are celebrating such a great cause."