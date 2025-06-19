Have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit, feels a bit strange: KL Rahul Senior India batter KL Rahul reflected on playing for the first time without either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the dressing room. Calling it strange, Rahul noted that the young cricketers are ready to take over the next era.

Leeds (England):

In the middle of the IPL, star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. After a dismal tour to Australia, there were doubts about their future in the format, but since both cricketers featured in the Ranji trophy, they were expected to travel to England for the five-match series. However, they eventually announced their Test retirements on May 7 and 12, respectively.

Speaking on the same, senior batter KL Rahul stated that he has always been in a squad that featured either Rohit or Kohli and for the same reason, it will be strange for him in the England series. Respecting their decision of retirement, Rahul added that it is now time for the current batch to step up and put up a show in the longest format.

“Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit,” said Rahul to his Indian Premier League side, Delhi Capitals media team.

“The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there. To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it’s time for the rest of us to step up,” he added.

Rahul expressed joy in reuniting with Karun Nair

Karun Nair returned to the India squad after eight years. Reflecting upon that, Rahul revealed their journey from their teenage years and noted the ups and downs they had in their career.

“We started playing cricket as 11-year-old boys together, and we have been on this journey ever since. Both of us have had our ups and downs. He got his opportunity, scored a triple hundred, faced a bit of tough time after that for a lot of reasons. To have that drive to make a comeback to the Indian team despite all the hardships is commendable. I hope both of us can play for a very long time for the Indian team,” he said.