'Hats off for last over': Rohit Sharma's praise for Hardik Pandya makes fans go wild at Wankhede Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on July 4, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the Indian cricket team players for their remarkable success in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, July 4. The BCCI organised a grand victory parade followed by a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium to honour the new T20 World champions.

Thousands of fans turned out at Marine Drive to witness the team India's victory parade. Indian cricket players appreciated the crowd and celebrated the World Cup success together before reaching the iconic Wankhede Stadium for the felicitation event.

Rohit Sharma kicked off the ceremony by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the team at his residence in Delhi earlier today. Rohit then turned his focus to World Cup memories and highlighters Hardik Pandya's match-winning last over.

The Indian cricket team captain credited Hardik for bowling a 'brilliant over' which triggered a packed Wankhede Stadium to go 'Hardik, Hardik'. Hardik appreciated the fans chanting his name throughout the ground by bowing down.

"This trophy is entirely for the nation," Rohit Sharma said. "It was an honour to meet PM Narendra Modi with the team. We all know how passionate he is about sports. When it comes to winning trophies, Mumbai never disappoints. I am very proud of this team. I am very lucky to have this team. The entire players and support staff walk started three-four years ago. It was the effort of what we have done in the last 3-4 years.

"Hardik was bowling the last crucial over for us. Hats off to him for that last. You know how many over you need to defend, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over, hats off to him."

Hardik defended 16 runs off the last six balls with a big wicket of dangerous David Miller on the very first ball at Kensington Oval. India won the game by seven runs to end their 11-year wait for the ICC title to trigger the celebration all over India.