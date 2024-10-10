Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Harry Brook becomes new Sultan of Multan, shatters Sehwag's 20-year-old record

England batter Harry Brook has smashed his maiden triple century in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan. After conceding 556 runs, England have inflicted carnage on Pakistan crossing the 750-run mark in their first innings.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 14:31 IST
PAK vs ENG
Image Source : PTI Harry Brook

Harry Brook has notched up his maiden triple century in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Multan. He is the sixth England batter to do so in the history of Test cricket and the first after 1990 for his country. At the same time, he has also broken Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old massive record to become the new Sultan of Multan.

Sehwag had scored 309 runs off 375 deliveries back in 2004 in Multan as India had amassed 675 runs in the first innings before declaring. Brook has surpassed Sehwag's tally with his gigantic effort as England are approaching the 800-run mark in their innings. Brook's 300 is also the second-fastest behind Sehwag who had done it back in 2008 in Chennai against South Africa.

In fact, Brook's 317-run knock is the second-highest individual score by a foreign player in Pakistan ever in Test cricket. He fell only 17 runs short of Mark Taylor's unbeaten 334-run knock that came way back in 1998 in Peshawar. Coming back to Sehwag's record, Brook's 317 is now the highest ever in Multan in Test cricket.

Highest individual score by a foreign player in Pakistan in Tests

Player Score
Mark Taylor (Australia) 334*
Harry Brook (England) 317
Virender Sehwag (India) 309
Rahul Dravid (India) 270
Joe Root (England) 262

More to follow...

