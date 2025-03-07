Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team can do what Rohit Sharma's India couldn't in 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur has the opportunity to win an ODI World Cup at home in 2025. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India played the ODI World Cup final at home but they failed to clinch the trophy, losing to Australia in the final.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team came very close to lifting the ODI World Cup 2023 at home. They won all their nine matches in the league stage, followed by a phenomenal 70-run win over New Zealand in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They were undefeated leading to the final but more than a billion hearts broke when the team lost to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash.

India arrived at the final as favourites but nothing went well for them in the night. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first and that arguably was a masterstroke that ruined India’s chances. The Men in Blue had a rough start to their day with the bat and the trend continued as India posted only 240 runs on the board.

Courtesy of Travis Head’s scintillating century and Marnus Labuschagne’s mature knock of unbeaten 58 runs, Australia won the match rather comfortably.

With that, the women’s team now has the opportunity to do what the men's team failed to do. India will be hosting the ODI World Cup 2025 and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has the fantastic opportunity to win the cup for the fans who were left in tears when Rohit Sharma and his team clinched the title in 2023.

The women’s team has come close to an ICC trophy several times in the last few years but they have always fallen short. In the 2017 edition of the tournament, the team played some fantastic cricket throughout and defeated the mighty Australians in the semi-final but suffered a heart-crushing nine-run defeat in the final.

When it comes to the T20 tournaments, they played the semi-finals in 2018 and 2023 and the final in 2020 but have no trophy to showcase. They have been a consistent side but a trophy is all that’s missing. The men’s team won the 2024 T20 World Cup and now, the women’s team can script history by winning the ODI World Cup 2025.