Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Haris Rauf overshadows Jasprit Bumrah to clinch ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2024

Haris Rauf overshadows Jasprit Bumrah to clinch ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2024

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf clinched 10 wickets in three ODIs to guide Pakistan to a historic 2-1 series win against Australia last month. He defeated Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen to clinch the prestigious ICC award on Wednesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 15:43 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 16:11 IST
ICC Player of the Month award
Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf clinched 10 wickets in 3 ODIs against Australia in November 2024

Haris Rauf clinched the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2024 on Wednesday after a string of impressive performances against Australia. The Pakistani fast bowler played a crucial role in his team's historic ODI series win against Australia last month to deservingly clinch the prestigious ICC award.

The 31-year-old was up against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's in-form all-rounder Marco Jansen. Rauf picked 18 wickets in white-ball cricket last month to scoop the November award. His best came during the second ODI against Australia where he clinched a five-fer and rounded off the series with 10 wickets in 3 innings.

Haris Rauf also picked a four-wicket haul in the second T20I against Australia and then also bowled impressive spells in the white-ball tour to Zimbabwe. He is part of Pakistan's ongoing T20I series against South Africa, where he went wicketless for 41 in the first match in Durban yesterday.

Meanwhile, English veteran Danii Wyatt claimed the Women's Player of the Month award for November 2024. The experienced opener emerged as the Player of the Series as England thrashed South Africa women 3-0 in the T20I series last month. Wyatt top-scored with 142 runs in three innings to overpower South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akhter for the November award.

“I am delighted and honoured to win this award. I'd like to say a big thank you to all my team-mates and coaches who I work with who encourage me every day," Wyatt told the ICC website. “We had a great T20I series against South Africa where our team performed brilliantly with some great displays across the board.

Related Stories
Champions Trophy deadlock continues: PCB could face lawsuits, massive losses if it pulls out of tour

Champions Trophy deadlock continues: PCB could face lawsuits, massive losses if it pulls out of tour

Harry Brook ends Joe Root's ninth stint as number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Harry Brook ends Joe Root's ninth stint as number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Babar Azam slips in ICC rankings after equalling Virat Kohli's unwanted record in T20Is

Babar Azam slips in ICC rankings after equalling Virat Kohli's unwanted record in T20Is

“On a personal level, it’s been really pleasing to perform consistently and the aim individually and collectively as a team is to continue this as we build-up to the Ashes and another big year of cricket coming up next year.”

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement