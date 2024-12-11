Haris Rauf overshadows Jasprit Bumrah to clinch ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf clinched 10 wickets in 3 ODIs against Australia in November 2024

Haris Rauf clinched the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2024 on Wednesday after a string of impressive performances against Australia. The Pakistani fast bowler played a crucial role in his team's historic ODI series win against Australia last month to deservingly clinch the prestigious ICC award.

The 31-year-old was up against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's in-form all-rounder Marco Jansen. Rauf picked 18 wickets in white-ball cricket last month to scoop the November award. His best came during the second ODI against Australia where he clinched a five-fer and rounded off the series with 10 wickets in 3 innings.

Haris Rauf also picked a four-wicket haul in the second T20I against Australia and then also bowled impressive spells in the white-ball tour to Zimbabwe. He is part of Pakistan's ongoing T20I series against South Africa, where he went wicketless for 41 in the first match in Durban yesterday.

Meanwhile, English veteran Danii Wyatt claimed the Women's Player of the Month award for November 2024. The experienced opener emerged as the Player of the Series as England thrashed South Africa women 3-0 in the T20I series last month. Wyatt top-scored with 142 runs in three innings to overpower South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Bangladesh batter Sharmin Akhter for the November award.

“I am delighted and honoured to win this award. I'd like to say a big thank you to all my team-mates and coaches who I work with who encourage me every day," Wyatt told the ICC website. “We had a great T20I series against South Africa where our team performed brilliantly with some great displays across the board.

“On a personal level, it’s been really pleasing to perform consistently and the aim individually and collectively as a team is to continue this as we build-up to the Ashes and another big year of cricket coming up next year.”