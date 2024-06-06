Haris Rauf OUT, Mohammad Amir IN? Pakistan's predicted playing XI for USA clash in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan

Pakistan and USA are set to face each other in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The Babar Azam-led side is playing its opening game of the competition and will be keen on putting their best foot forward against the hosts who are coming off chasing down 195 against Canada in the tournament opener at the same venue.

Pakistan are one of the only three teams to opt against playing the warm-up matches but were involved in a four-match T20I series against England in the UK. Only two matches of that series could happen which they lost 2-0 and the men in green will be itching to get the USA out of their way ahead of the marquee India clash. Meanwhile, let us have a look at Pakistan's playing XI for their opening game of the competition:

Imad Wasim came out of retirement to play in the T20 World Cup but has sustained a side strain and has been ruled out of this encounter. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed could be the second spinner along side Shadab Khan in this case. The top four looks set for Pakistan with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening the innings while Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman will follow them.

Amidst all the criticism, Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed seem set to be retained in the line-up and Shadab Khan will bat at five, six or seven depending on the match situation. Pakistan will have to drop one of Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah or Haris Rauf. Looking at the conditions and variety, Amir or Rauf might have to sit out for this game.

Saim Ayub will have to wait for his chance in the World Cup as his form hasn't been great in the lead up to the tournament while the only other player to miss out could be Abbas Afridi.

Pakistan's predicted XI for USA clash: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah