Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is set to be named the captain of India's T20I team for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Notably, the all-rounder will miss the subsequent ODI series against the same team due to personal reasons. The T20I series between the two teams is scheduled to commence on July 27 and will conclude on July 30 with all the matches to be played in Pallekele.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and will lead the side," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The source, meanwhile, also confirmed that Pandya will not play the three-match ODI series starting from August 2 in Colombo while also brushing aside any fitness concerns.

"The break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. Hardik doesn't have any fitness issue as is being floated in the media," the source further added. Meanwhile, with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya both certain to miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are in contention to be named captain according to PTI.

India's home season is set to get underway with the Test series against Bangladesh with New Zealand also scheduled to tour before India travels down under to face Australia. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that the national team players will have to be available for their state teams to play domestic cricket whenever free. Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be the exception in this case but the other players are expected to play at least one or two Duleep Trophy matches ahead of the upcoming Test series at home.

"This time there is no zonal selection committee for Duleep Trophy. Only national selection committee will pick Duleep teams. All Test team contenders will be picked. For Rohit, Virat and Bumrah, it will be their choice if they want to play or not," the source added further.