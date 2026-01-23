Hardik Pandya surpasses Virat Kohli in T20Is, only Rohit Sharma ahead in race Hardik Pandya surpassed Virat Kohli to become India’s second-most capped T20I player with 126 appearances during the second T20I vs New Zealand, trailing only Rohit Sharma, while continuing to deliver key all-round performances.

Raipur:

Hardik Pandya added another landmark to his international career during the second T20I against New Zealand, moving past Virat Kohli to become India’s second-most capped player in men’s T20Is. The all-rounder’s appearance in the match took his tally to 126 games in the format, edging him ahead of Kohli, who finished with 125 T20Is for India.

Only Rohit Sharma now sits above Pandya on India’s all-time T20I appearance list. Rohit featured in 159 matches before retiring from the format in 2024, a record that continues to stand as the benchmark for Indian players in T20 cricket.

Pandya’s longevity has been matched by consistent contributions with both bat and ball. Across his 126 T20I appearances, he has scored 2,027 runs at an average of 28.54, with a highest score of 71 not out. As a bowler, he has taken 102 wickets at an average of 26.85. His dual impact has made him one of India’s most reliable all-round options in limited overs cricket.

The milestone further underlines Pandya’s place among an elite group. He is one of only four Indian players to have played more than 100 T20 internationals, alongside Rohit, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. His recent performances continue to reflect his importance to the side. In the opening match of the ongoing series against New Zealand, Pandya struck 25 runs from just 16 deliveries and returned figures of 2 for 20 from two overs.

Suryakumar became fourth Indian cricketer to play 100 T20Is

The series has also seen another significant achievement within the Indian camp. Captain Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth Indian to reach the 100-match mark in T20Is during the first encounter against New Zealand. The right-hander has accumulated 2,788 runs in 93 innings at an average of 35.29, with four centuries and 21 half-centuries to his name. He currently stands as India’s third-highest run-scorer in the format.

When it comes to the match, New Zealand batted well to post 208 runs on the board in the first innings. Captain Mitchell Santner led by example, smacking 47 runs off 27 balls, while Rachin Ravindra was the one to set the tone early on, hitting 44 off 26.