Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Hardik Pandya practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour - WATCH

Hardik Pandya practices with red ball, triggers speculation of Test comeback ahead of Australia tour - WATCH

Hardik Pandya, who last played a Test match in September 2018, has fuelled his comeback speculations in red-ball cricket as he was seen putting in hard yards in training. Hardik because of a persistent back issue, has focussed on white-ball cricket for the last few years.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2024 8:11 IST
Hardik Pandya shared videos and pictures of him practising
Image Source : HARDIK PANDYA INSTA Hardik Pandya shared videos and pictures of him practising with red ball

Former India T20 vice-captain Hardik Pandya has fuelled his Test return speculations by posting videos and images of him practising with the red ball. Pandya, who last played a Test match for India in September 2018 on the England tour, has had a struggle with injuries and hence has focussed on white-ball cricket for the last few years. However, since coming back from a long layoff, following the injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup last year, Pandya has looked the fittest and has gotten through the IPL, T20 World Cup and the Sri Lanka series unscathed.

"At it," Pandya wrote while sharing an image of himself with the red ball on his Instagram story. The all-rounder then followed it up with a couple of videos of him bowling with the red ball in training.

Last year in January-February, Hardik had brushed aside any hopes of a red-ball comeback in the near future when he was captaining the T20 side. "When I will be seen in whites? Let me be fully on blues first, then I will see about the whites," Hardik had said in one of the pressers. "I will come (back) when I feel (it's) the right time to play Test-match cricket," he said in another. 

However, with the spotlight on the red-ball season this time around with players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer among others playing in the Duleep Trophy, with Ranji approaching, Hardik might be eyeing a return to domestic red-ball at least.

Related Stories
Mohammad Amir breaks Indian bowler's record after bowling only 15 balls in CPL 2024 clash

Mohammad Amir breaks Indian bowler's record after bowling only 15 balls in CPL 2024 clash

Sunil Gavaskar slams Michael Vaughan's comments on Root breaking Tendulkar's records in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar slams Michael Vaughan's comments on Root breaking Tendulkar's records in Test cricket

ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for England v Australia play?

ENG vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff for England v Australia play?

India have missed a capable pace-bowling all-rounder in Tests in recent times, especially in the SENA countries. Shardul Thakur has ably filled in the role on the last few tours but if Hardik is indeed back in the red-ball picture, it is good news for the Indian team given the team is set to tour Australia, England and New Zealand in the next 18 months or so.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement