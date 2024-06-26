Hanuma Vihari commits to Andhra in a U-turn after vowing to 'never play again' for his state side

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hanuma Vihari has taken a U-turn to come back to Andhra cricket after assurance from TDP minister

Senior India batter Hanuma Vihari has returned to Andhra in domestic cricket, a sudden U-turn from his 'will never play again' remark following an open public spat following the 2023-24 domestic season. Vihari, who had obtained NOC from Andhra and planned to move to Madhya Pradesh, has been assured full support by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), state's new ruling party after the general elections.

"I'm so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru [TDP general secretary] today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association," Vihari told reporters as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him. I understand his aspirations for the Andhra Cricket Association.

"It's good to be back in Andhra cricket. What I faced in the last couple of years was a lot of humiliation. I lost my self-respect. I wanted to leave the Andhra Cricket Association and move to another state, but I've now got the assurance. So I am looking forward to coming back and serving Andhra for a long time to come," Vihari said.

Vihari, who last played a Test match for India, a couple of years ago had left Andhra captaincy alleging political interference while leaving his state side due to the humiliation and embarrassment he faced. Vihari's move has now left Madhya Pradesh in jeopardy, who had almost gotten a player with an experience of 124 First-Class games, including 16 Tests.

Vihari started his domestic cricket playing for Hyderabad in 2010-2011. Since then, he has had frequent to and fro between Hyderabad and Andhra. He moved to Andhra in 2015-16 before returning to Hyderabad before 2021-22 season and came back to Andhra again. Vihari will now hope that his second coming or the third at Andhra is fruitful as he aims for a Test comeback.