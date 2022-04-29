GT vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat vs Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT are all set to take on RCB on April 30, Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs GT Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, Match No. 43

Saturday, 3:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for RCB vs GT

Faf du Plessis (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XI for RCB vs GT

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs GT, the 43rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs GT, the 43rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RCB vs GT, the 43rd Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 30th April

At what time does RCB vs GT, the 43rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs GT, the 43rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul