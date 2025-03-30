GT vs MI: Ishant Sharma equals Indian record for representing second-most number of teams in IPL Ishant Sharma made his debut for the Gujarat Titans on Saturday evening, his seventh team in the IPL, against the Mumbai Indians. Ishant came in as an impact player for the Titans. The home side opened its account in IPL 2025, beating the Mumbai Indians by 36 runs.

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is still going strong in competitive cricket as after being picked up at the IPL 2025 auction, he made his debut for the Gujarat Titans in his side's second match of the ongoing season against the Mumbai Indians. Ishant came in as an impact player in the second innings. Gujarat Titans was Ishant's seventh team in the IPL as he equalled Manish Pandey's record of representing as many franchises in the tournament.

Having played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past, Ishant reunited with Kagiso Rabada his former Delhi teammate and Mohammed Siraj, having played for India together in Test cricket.

Aaron Finch still remains at the top having played for nine different teams in the IPL while among Indians Jaydev Unadkat has represented eight sides in the IPL and is second on the overall list. Manish Pandey after playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 also got to seven teams, like Ishant.

Players to play for most number of teams in the IPL

9 - Aaron Finch (RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP*, RCB, KKR)

8 - Jaydev Unadkat (KKR, DD*, RCB, RPS, RR, MI, LSG, SRH)

7 - Manish Pandey (MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC), Ishant Sharma (KKR, Delhi, KXIP, SRH, DCH*, RPS, GT)

6 - Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, Robin Uthappa, Shardul Thakur, Irfan Pathan, Quinton de Kock, Thisara Perera, Mitchell Marsh, Karun Nair, Varun Aaron, Murugan Ashwin

** KXIP - Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)

DD - Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

DCH - Deccan Chargers (now defunct)

Ishant bowled only a couple of overs in the game but was clocking in 140 kph and did well. On a wicket where the slower balls and the cutters were working, the Titans' four-pronged pace attack made a great assessment of the wicket and proved to be too good for the Mumbai Indians batters, who were chasing a high score of 197 and fell 36 short of it. The Titans opened their account after going down against the Punjab Kings in the first game while the Mumbai Indians have lost two on the trot now.